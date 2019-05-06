BETTY'S VIEW: Don't forget the sacrifices of war

IT WAS so nice to see the NewsMail's cover story of a World War II veteran (25/4).

I think that they were the forgotten service men and women. Perhaps I feel that way because they, with the help of our allies, mainly the Americans, saved us from invasion by the Japanese.

I have always had much gratitude for our soldiers.

They suffered so much at the hands of the Japanese in the POW camps.

The beheadings, starvation and cruelty.

Seeing pictures of their emaciated bodies but smiling faces always moves me to tears. All that amidst the horror suffered by villagers in Asia who helped them.

If it had not been for the documentaries and movies, we would not have known much about what they endured.

Most of our soldiers were tired and emotionally drained from fighting in Europe where we lost a lot of our young men then having to fight in the steamy jungles against a formidable, ruthless enemy. Then there were the nurses and girls in other jobs during the war.

Some nurses were machine gunned into the sea and if Sister Bullwinkle had not survived, we would never have known. The nurses and the other women caught in the net suffered in the POW camps.

The brave men of the Krait who were beheaded because the submarine captain refused to wait for them.

The plane spotters and fuzzy wuzzy angels seem to have been forgotten too.

Then came the Korean War. My much-loved cousin went to that. I still remember waving him off from the steps of the Gladstone Hospital as the train went to the bottom of the hill. Fortunately, he survived and made a career in the army, rising through the ranks.

Then a loved brother went off to the Vietnam War.

He had no choice, having been chosen by ballot.

Quite a birthday gift from the Australian Government for all those young men whose birth date was picked.

Yet, when they came home, they were spat on by Australians - no accolades for them.

I felt angry about that.

So, every year I fly the Australian flag for all soldiers, nurses and their families who sacrificed so much and for all of those who never came back home.