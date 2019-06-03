Menu
HONOUR THOSE PLEDGES: Prime Minister Scott Morrison hugs daughters Abbey and Lily with wife Jenny Morrison after the Liberal campaign launch on May 12. WILLIAM WEST
Opinion

BETTY'S VIEW: And it's back to work for the PM

by Betty's View with Betty Lowis
3rd Jun 2019 5:00 AM

WHAT a surprising federal election for 2019.

I have always dreaded running the gauntlet at polling booths.

Having how to vote cards shoved in my face or rattled at me was most disconcerting.

Well! Not at this election. When I went to the south state school, in the morning, things had changed.

What a respectful, nice bunch of hopefuls were waiting.

It would be remiss of me not to say a well-deserved thank you to all of them.

The LNP ladies were so nice and the Labor and UAP gentlemen were respectful, too.

I know it is very tiring work. My dad was a life member of the ALP.

He was one of those who believed everything the Liberals did was wrong and everything done by Labor was right.

He always instructed our family to vote Labor.

I have to say, in my case, that did not always work.

I have always voted for the party I think has done the best for Australia.

If they, in my opinion, did a good job, then I feel they should be rewarded by my loyalty.

My dad used to hand out how-to-vote cards at every election. He would stay there from start to finish.

We would take food and drink to him.

He used to distribute cards at the old Austral Hall and the civic centre in later years.

When he became very old, he was sent out to the Alloway State School where the workload was minimal.

So, Mr Morrison, congratulations.

I hope you and your government will continue the good work and also honour all of the new pledges you have made.

Betty Lowis is a Bundaberg artist and writer.

