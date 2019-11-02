Better lung cancer treatment in Bundy

LUNG cancer sufferers can now have world class treatment right here in Bundaberg instead of making the long trip to Brisbane.

The new treatment option is called Stereotactic Ablative Body Radiotherapy.

Stereotactic radiotherapy has been practised at the Wesley Hospital in Brisbane for about 20 years but the revolutionary treatment has only now been made available in the Wide Bay thanks to GenesisCare.

The treatment allows patients to receive a higher more targeted dose of radiation bringing the number of sessions from 20 to 30 down to three to five.

Lung Cancer Survivor Malcolm Collinge received the new treatment in Bundaberg and said had it not been for the option of local radiotherapy he probably would not have undergone treatment at all.

“I’ve had friends that have had to travel down to Brisbane in the past for treatment and I think it was more detrimental to them than the benefit they got from the treatment,” Mr Collinge said.

“It was the stress of travelling down, stress of accommodation, I could see the stress they were going through just for the travel so when the treatment was up here it was just a huge relief.

“It is a lot to go through any prolonged radiation and especially having to travel down to Brisbane, I don’t think I would have even bothered going through with it.”

While Mr Collinge said his experience with treatment was better than he could have hoped he encouraged people to stop smoking.

“I’d like to say to anyone if you are a non smoker stay a non smoker and anyone who is a smoker try and give it up,” he said.

Radiation Oncologist Dr Hon Trinh said due to the large number of people in the region with lung cancer a lot of people would benefit from the treatment.

“Lung cancer is in the top five cancers in the Wide Bay region and we see about 180 cases every year, so it is a big patient population we will treat,” Dr Trinh said.

“The treatment uses high doses of radiotherapy on the tumour and at the same time minimises radiation dose to the surrounding tissue, so it reduces toxicity as well.

“A trial that was run with the Australian Radiotherapy Trials Group has shown that using this technique to treat early stage inoperable lung cancers actually provides better survival than the treatments we have been using in the past.”

General Manager for GenesisCare Oncology Andrew Saunders said it was an incredible advantage to have GenesisCare expand the treatment to the area.

“Historically, Malcolm would have needed to come in for 20 maybe 30 sessions so you’re talking five or six weeks and then you compound that with the fact that he may have needed to go to Brisbane,” Mr Saunders said.

“So it is a massive win for patients in the community.”