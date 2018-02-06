Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Want to save real money? It's time to prove your disloyalty

by John Rolfe

IT doesn't pay to be loyal; it pays to be disloyal.

Companies are moving away from discounting based on the length of time you've been a customer. Some will even slip in an increase unrelated to any change in your risk profile because their boffins have noted you simply renew each year.

So you should consider moving away from them.

Health insurers offer new customers one month's free membership pretty much as standard; if you push you can get six weeks off. That's a saving of more than 10 per cent, or as much as $400 for a family.

It is almost impossible to get 10 per cent off with your existing provider.

So be disloyal. Move. Negotiate to get any new waiting period waived.

Play hard. They do.

I did all of the above earlier this year.

And I'll do it all again next year.

This investigation is part of #Lifehacks, a project by the News Corp Australia mastheads giving readers everything they need to know about the financial matters that impact us all - right down to scripts for securing better deals, dream jobs and more. Rolling out day by day across this week, the topics are mortgages, energy, insurance, cars, credit cards, super and salary - and you can find it all here

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  finance lifehacks saving money

True champion, on and off field

True champion, on and off field

THE Bundaberg football community lost a local legend with the passing of Lou Tominich on December 21.

Plan for Bundy compost facility

A Bundaberg company is getting ready to build a composting facility.

NuGrow Bundaberg Pty Ltd is looking to purchase a site

Jess thrives in fantasy world

DRESSED FOR SUCCESS: Jess Staardust cosplaying.

Bundaberg's Jess Staardust is on a cosplay mission

Maryborough man cleared of rape charges on stepdaughter

A Brisbane judge asked the department to find the children a permanent home.

A jury found the 42-year-old man not guilty on 15 charges.

Local Partners