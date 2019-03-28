Kmart explains central check-outs in revamped Bundy store

Kmart has carried out a number of changes.

AS KMART prepares to finalise its renovations tonight, many shoppers have been scratching their heads at the changes to the store's lay-out, labelling it "better for shoplifters than shoppers".

The new design features different "worlds" featuring selections of items and a controversial pay station in the centre of the store.

This means shoppers have to walk through the store with their items and prove their purchase at the door when they exit.

In a non-scientific poll on the NewsMail's website, 295 people had their say in just a few hours.

Of those who voted, 71 per cent said they hated it, 12 per cent said they loved it and 15 per cent were not bothered either way.

Donna Agius Rayner said the design was for "shoplifters, not shoppers", while Stacey Berghofer said she hadn't been in the store since the renovations started.

"I'm dreading it the check-outs in the middle, peeves me, hated it on the Sunny Coast like that," she said.

Payments now need to be made in the middle of the store. Matt Taylor GLA210219KMART

Denise Wright Sinclair said the lay-out wasn't encouraging.

"Very claustrophobic in some areas with narrow aisles," she said.

Elizabeth Stevenson was left frustrated.

"Worst lay-out in the history of all lay-outs," she said.

"Took me half an hour just to figure out where the heck all the baby clothes went."

Toni Anne Spence said she hated it.

"Not sure what the reasoning is paying in the middle of stores.

"It's frustrating and time wasting to then have to show proof of purchase on the way out."

Some said they'd even stop shopping at Kmart.

"They are all the same now," Karen Shelley said.

"If I can't find it elsewhere, I'll go without. Won't be shopping at Kmart anymore."

Angela Baker said she showed up and walked right back out again.

"Hate it, went there... only self-serve available, put clothes back and walked out," she said.

But others said people were simply complaining about change, and urged locals not to take out their frustrations on the staff.

"Staff were great helping me find the cushion I was after today," Helen Hennessy Davidson said.

"If I keep going back I will soon get used to it."

Allison Bent agreed it was a good move.

"It's the same as Kmart every where else that hasn't been stuck in the dark ages," she said.

A Kmart spokeswoman confirmed the refurbishment would be completed tonight.

The store will reopen tomorrow at 8am with a celebration day to beheld on Thursday, April 11.

The thinking behind the new lay-out

A spokeswoman for Kmart said that the new design was there to make shopping easier.

"Customers will enjoy a new kind of shopping experience when Kmart Bundaberg re-opens," she said.

"The revamped store lay-out will showcase Kmart's irresistibly low-priced everyday items, in easy to shop product worlds across; kids, clothing and home.

"Noticeable updates, including self-serve and central checkout registers will make for a more convenient shopping experience, ensure store entrances are free of queues and clutter, and to allow customers to enter and exit with ease.

"Customers will always be welcomed into the store by a friendly store greeter."