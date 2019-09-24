Better access to Patient Travel office with move

NEW OFFICE: Bundaberg Hospital's Patient Travel team is excited to be providing their service from the new location of the Margaret Rose Centre from next week.

PATIENTS using the Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme (PTSS) will soon have easier access and an enhanced service experience, with the relocation of Bundaberg Hospital’s Patient Travel office from Monday, September 30.

The PTSS team will be moving out of the main foyer area of Bundaberg Hospital and into new offices just 500m down the road at the Margaret Rose Centre, 312 Bourbong Street.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Adrian Pennington said the move to a new location was great news for PTSS clients.

“The new site will mean better parking and access, as well as enhanced comfort and privacy, for clients using the service,” Mr Pennington said.

“The current location of the Patient Travel team has often presented challenges because it’s a busy, bustling area where lots of people are passing through, accessing other main reception services or going to the nearby cafe.

“The move down the road will give our clients better privacy and a less stressful environment when they need to visit the office and talk to our team members.

“We know that most people who come to see our Patient Travel team do so expressly for that reason, rather than combining it with other purposes such as outpatient appointments — so we anticipate the relocation will be more convenient for the vast majority of our clients.

“Nonetheless, we welcome feedback from our patients as the transition takes place.”

RELOCATION: Map showing location of Margaret Rose Centre in relation to the hospital.

Patient Travel Team Leader Karen Reid said WBHHS had been working hard to communicate with PTSS clients over the past few weeks to ensure they were informed of the move.

“To ensure an easy transition to the new site, we’ve been attaching flyers advertising the new location with all our correspondence to current clients in the past month, and we’ve been prominently displaying posters in the main foyer,” Ms Reid said.

“We’ve also been promoting awareness of the move through media and social media.

“Any move of a service can be difficult, but our team has done a fantastic job of communicating with PTSS clients to inform them of the upcoming changes.

“I’d like to ask our PTSS clients for their understanding should there be any inconvenience in the transition, and thank them for their patience. I can assure them that the end result will be well worth it through a better experience at the new site.”

The service will be available between 8.30am and 4pm.

If you would like more information or have any queries in relation to the relocation, please contact the PTSS team on 4150 2176.