Bets on Bundy-born beauty for Miss World Australia

A BUNDY-born beauty has been fast tracked to the Miss World Australia final held this week on the Gold Coast.

Sarah Marschke, 20, may be representing NSW, but the model slash sports star has Queensland in her veins.

Moving south of the border four years ago to follow a modelling career, the Bundy girl wants to break the glass ceiling showcasing that beauty and brawn are complimentary.

The pageant hopeful, who plays AFLW for the Sydney Bombers, is hoping in the next year to be drafted to a premier league team.

"I actually keep those things very separate. No one in my footy team knows that I am a model,” she said.

"I was told my whole life to stop playing [sport] ... I think it would be awesome to see that you can do both your dreams.

"I want to be a professional athlete, a model and also Miss World Australia.”

Miss Marschke (below), a strong advocate for disability rights, is raising funds for the Variety Children's Fund.

The Miss World Australia competition tests entrants on a multitude of disciplines including interviewing, a talent competition and modelling.

Today they will be competing in a two-hour sport competition.

Queenslanders make up 30 per cent of contenders in this year's competition, giving the Sunshine State a greater chance of taking out the crown.

Sophia Harris from the Gold Coast is one of those women seeking to take top spot.

The 25-year-old commerce student who also works full-time in social media management said the competition has allowed her overcome challenges in her own confidence such as singing in public.