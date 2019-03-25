Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GUILTY: Amber Maree Joyce
GUILTY: Amber Maree Joyce contributed
Crime

BETRAYAL: Bundy girl who stole landlord's car fronts court

Katie Hall
by
25th Mar 2019 4:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN renting a room, a tenant can do a number of things to show respect and consideration to their landlord.

And none of those things include stealing the landlord's car, changing its number plates and dumping it in Baldwin swamp.

But Amber Maree Joyce, 20, did exactly that.

Joyce pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court via video link yesterday to driving without a licence, offences involving registration certificates, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a knife and possession of a dangerous drug.

The court heard on February 19 Joyce had asked for permission from the victim to use her car and withdraw money for rent, and on previous occasions had been given permission to use the car.

But when an argument broke out between the pair, Joyce still took the car for "a number of hours” before police found the Toyota Kluger parked in Baldwin Swamp, with its number plates changed.

Searching Joyce's handbag police found a fishing knife, a throwing knife and a used grinder. Later they found 2.7gm of marijuana.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klassen said Joyce had "been scared” because she was on parole for a previous assault charge when the offence occurred, which is why she changed the plates.

Defence lawyer Matt Maloy told the court Joyce's mother was present to "show support” for her daughter, at which point Joyce began to cry.

"She has been on the methadone program since she was 19,” Mr Maloy said of his client's steps to recover from a heroin addiction.

He said previous agreements had been made between the victim and Joyce for her to use the car to run errands, yet Joyce had never held a licence.

"An extended sentence would be crushing ...,” Mr Maloy said.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring said he took into account the 34 days Joyce had spent in custody.

"You were on parole for producing dangerous drugs and assault ... nine months from last November,” Magistrate Lavaring said.

"And you committed these offences in February, three months into the nine month parole period ...”

Joyce was sentenced to four months imprisonment, wholly suspended for two years.

amber maree joyce buncourt bundaberg car theft crime marijuana number plates theft tracey mobbs
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundy cake shop reveals best selling treat

    premium_icon Bundy cake shop reveals best selling treat

    Business STEFANIE Hale is being swamped for orders across her delicious range of desserts.

    • 25th Mar 2019 4:21 PM
    Premier opens door to mandatory fluoride

    premium_icon Premier opens door to mandatory fluoride

    Health Regional councils could be forced to add fluoride to water

    • 25th Mar 2019 3:13 PM
    Riverside units along the Burnett a step closer

    premium_icon Riverside units along the Burnett a step closer

    Council News Operational works is being sought by developer Quay on Quay Pty Ltd.

    Deadline looms for building fire safety reports

    premium_icon Deadline looms for building fire safety reports

    News A deadline looms for Queensland apartment building owners

    • 25th Mar 2019 3:43 PM