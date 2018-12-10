Bethlehem Live is back for 2018

HEAVILY pregnant but with nowhere to stay after a day on the road, the woman and her husband found the only place to rest their their heads, a stable surround by animals.

The nativity story is an integral part of the fabric of Christmas, but just what would the city of Bethlehem looked like at the time when Mary and Joseph arrived and Jesus was born?

ROMAN SOLDIERS: Liam Riddell and Colby Richardson at the Bethlehem Live event at Central State School. Mike Knott BUN151216BETHLEHEM4

Last year more than 8000 people took the opportunity to find out at Bethlehem Live, a four-day festival that captures what the Middle Eastern town would have felt and looked like more than 2000 years ago.

Combined Churches of Bundaberg project officer Matt Gees said they'd been overwhelmed by the support from the Bundaberg and wider community.

BETHLEHEM LIVE: Jasmine Hardie as Mary and Ella Sterling as an Angel at the Bethlehem Live event at Central State School. Mike Knott BUN151216BETHLEHEM5

"We love the support from the community, they've really embraced the festival, not just having a look at the Bethlehem we've created but also taking part in the activities,” he said.

This year has been slightly tweaked to give returning visitors a new perceptive but Bethlehem Live will once gain provide a chance to step back in time and wander through the recreated city, visit the merchants and encounter the Roman soldiers.

THREE WISE MEN: Evan Trebbin, Zac Sterling and Colby Richardson at the Bethlehem Live event at Central State School. Mike Knott BUN151216BETHLEHEM6

The free event will be held at Bundaberg Central State School from 6-9pm from December 19 to 22.

Outside the city walls, there will be food vendors and live music so visitors can relax and enjoy the event.