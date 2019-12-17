Bethlehem Live: 580 volunteers involved in huge production

Pulling off a city within a city is no easy feat and it took 580 volunteers to make it happen for Bethlehem Live.

Event co-ordinator for Bethlehem Live 2019 Lisa Hardie said the event had a few changes this year including a brand new city layout, an expanded city layout, a bigger petting zoo and a new locally written nativity play.

Ms Hardie said the event was a testament to their 580 volunteers and she enjoyed seeing them have fun.

“My favourite part is watching all the volunteers from the local Christian churches come together,” she said.

“They are people from all different denominations and seeing them work together and how much fun they have is amazing.”

Ms Hardie said they would expect 10,000 people to come through the doors over the four days.

“We are hoping that it shows another side to the Christmas season and it is hopefully something the whole family can get involved in as it is a free event,” she said. “It’s a real celebration and you feel like you’ve been taken back in time.”

Ms Hardie said they used around 500 hay bales to put the city together and at the end of the four days originally planned to give them to farmers but were told it would be easier to sell them and donate the money.

Bethlehem Live will run from December 17 to 20 at Bundaberg Central State School from 6pm to 9pm with a brief city shutdown on Thursday for their carols on the main stage.