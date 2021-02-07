BESTSELLER: Bundy entrepreneur shares business advice in new book

Designed to guide readers through the journey of starting a business, a number one best selling book has just been released, with contributions from one of Bundy’s own inspiring entrepreneurs.

Sisters behind online community for mums in business Ausmumpreneur Peace Mitchell and Katy Garner recently published their book Back Yourself.

With 27 female business leaders contributing, including Bundaberg business woman Rebecca Corbett, the book shares inspirational stories and expert advice.

“This book is the essential guide for women who are serious about creating the business they’ve been dreaming of and know that they have the ambition and determination to get there,” Ms Corbett said.

“My chapter is about resilience through personal crisis … when I started my first business Tally and Tick, I faced a number of challenges including divorce.

“Not only did I keep my business open as a single mum, but I grew it and eventually sold it for enough profit to get out of debt.”

Days after the launching on Amazon, the book Back Yourself has already become a number one bestseller.

“I want to inspire other mums to know that they can be a mum and run a successful business,” Ms Corbett said.

“We wrote the book over a month during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 – most of the authors are mums so made it work around homeschooling and running our businesses through a global crisis.”

And while writing the book was incredible, it’s the special friendships that Ms Corbett has made with the other authors that has her filled with gratitude.

“Heidi Jonsson runs a test and tag business called Norsafe in far north Queensland and now sits on the board of the National Electrical and Communications Association, who‘s aim is to get more females into the trades industry,” she said.

“We bonded over our mutual passion for speedway and it‘s one of those friendships where you feel like you have known them forever.

“I also met Nicola Le Lievre the owner of Intherapy in Brisbane (who) is passionate about collaboration over competition – she believes that when women support women, amazing things happen.”

Back Yourself will be available to purchase from bookstores this month and advanced copies can be purchased online for $29.95, by clicking here.