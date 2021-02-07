Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
With 27 female business leaders contributing, including Bundaberg business woman Rebecca Corbett, the book shares inspirational stories and expert advice.
With 27 female business leaders contributing, including Bundaberg business woman Rebecca Corbett, the book shares inspirational stories and expert advice.
News

BESTSELLER: Bundy entrepreneur shares business advice in new book

Rhylea Millar
7th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Designed to guide readers through the journey of starting a business, a number one best selling book has just been released, with contributions from one of Bundy’s own inspiring entrepreneurs.

Sisters behind online community for mums in business Ausmumpreneur Peace Mitchell and Katy Garner recently published their book Back Yourself.

Sisters behind online community for mums in business Ausmumpreneur Peace Mitchell and Katy Garner recently published their book Back Yourself.
Sisters behind online community for mums in business Ausmumpreneur Peace Mitchell and Katy Garner recently published their book Back Yourself.

With 27 female business leaders contributing, including Bundaberg business woman Rebecca Corbett, the book shares inspirational stories and expert advice.

“This book is the essential guide for women who are serious about creating the business they’ve been dreaming of and know that they have the ambition and determination to get there,” Ms Corbett said.

“My chapter is about resilience through personal crisis … when I started my first business Tally and Tick, I faced a number of challenges including divorce.

“Not only did I keep my business open as a single mum, but I grew it and eventually sold it for enough profit to get out of debt.”

Days after the launching on Amazon, the book Back Yourself has already become a number one bestseller.
Days after the launching on Amazon, the book Back Yourself has already become a number one bestseller.

Within days of launching on Amazon, the title has already been crowned the number bestseller in business leadership, business biographies and memoirs and women and business.

“I want to inspire other mums to know that they can be a mum and run a successful business,” Ms Corbett said.

“We wrote the book over a month during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 – most of the authors are mums so made it work around homeschooling and running our businesses through a global crisis.”

With 27 female business leaders contributing, including Bundaberg business woman Rebecca Corbett, the book shares inspirational stories and expert advice.
With 27 female business leaders contributing, including Bundaberg business woman Rebecca Corbett, the book shares inspirational stories and expert advice.

And while writing the book was incredible, it’s the special friendships that Ms Corbett has made with the other authors that has her filled with gratitude.

“Heidi Jonsson runs a test and tag business called Norsafe in far north Queensland and now sits on the board of the National Electrical and Communications Association, who‘s aim is to get more females into the trades industry,” she said.

“We bonded over our mutual passion for speedway and it‘s one of those friendships where you feel like you have known them forever.

“I also met Nicola Le Lievre the owner of Intherapy in Brisbane (who) is passionate about collaboration over competition – she believes that when women support women, amazing things happen.”

Back Yourself will be available to purchase from bookstores this month and advanced copies can be purchased online for $29.95, by clicking here.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourists to go nuts for Australian first experience at Bundy

        Premium Content Tourists to go nuts for Australian first experience at Bundy

        News “Our growers are the absolute lifeblood of the Bundaberg region and to be able to take small crops and turn it into a tourism destination”

        Region prepares for economic boom from Bundy cup

        Premium Content Region prepares for economic boom from Bundy cup

        News Known as one of Australia’s richest touch footy competitions, the event has seen...

        Albanese looks at jobs as he tours state

        Premium Content Albanese looks at jobs as he tours state

        Politics Albo’s jobs plan for regional Queensland

        TRAGIC TOLL: 70-year-old local man dies in Kepnock crash

        Premium Content TRAGIC TOLL: 70-year-old local man dies in Kepnock crash

        News Police call for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward after a...