Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Don't worry, be happy?
Don't worry, be happy?
Opinion

Best way to deal with worry

17th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOBBY McFerrin's 1988 hit with the song Don't Worry (be happy) recommended not worrying.

Dave Fredericks' letter "Do Nothing" (TC, 28/12) indicated acceptance of "do nothing", as a worry avoidance strategy.

It has recently been acknowledged that "worry/stress" is essential; because it develops motivation to "fight or flee", reactions essential for survival and progress; while do nothing (caught in the headlights) inaction is usually followed by a period of nagging worry until resolution of the problem.

The following is recalled to mind from a workplace notice listing general "discount strategies" for inaction:

It does not exist. (Don't worry, be happy.)

It does exist, but is not a problem. (Work in progress (WIP) tray, solve/worry (?) later.)

There are more pressing problems. (Another (WIP), Tomorrow Syndrome.)

It does exist, but is not solvable. (Pass. Rejected by Edison and Einstein.)

It does exist. It is significant. There is a solution. (Flick pass sideways, up/down chain-of-command. Often used in business/politics because, "That's not my responsibility/ portfolio".)

What me, worry?

JOHN LARKIN, Toowoomba
 

More Stories

letter stress work worry
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    UP IN SMOKE: Locals spend $78 million a year on cigarettes

    premium_icon UP IN SMOKE: Locals spend $78 million a year on cigarettes

    News SMOKING. It's a choice made by millions of people across Australia, and Bundaberg is no different.

    • 17th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
    Symphony of disappointment over vandalism of CBD piano

    premium_icon Symphony of disappointment over vandalism of CBD piano

    News Heartbreak over vandalism of popular piano

    • 17th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
    Claims of drug abuse in region's aged care homes

    premium_icon Claims of drug abuse in region's aged care homes

    News 'I don't think they realise how bad the situation is'

    • 17th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
    HEART AND SOUL: Finding joy in the simple life

    HEART AND SOUL: Finding joy in the simple life

    Opinion Clearing exercise brings home point

    • 17th Jan 2019 5:00 AM