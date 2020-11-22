Best time of year: Special guest brings Christmas spirit to Bundy

Santa Claus is set to arrive in Bundaberg tomorrow, bringing plenty of cheer, joy and Christmas spirit with him.

Santa Claus is set to arrive in Bundaberg tomorrow, bringing plenty of cheer, joy and Christmas spirit with him.

JUST over a month away from Christmas, a special guest is set to make an appearance in Bundaberg tomorrow, bringing cheer, joy and lots of the festive season spirit with him.

Riding in on his bright red sleigh, Santa is set to hit the region in less than 24 hours, with Dasher, Prancer, Vixen and Cupid in tow.

The big jolly man himself will be arriving at Hinkler Shopping Centre tomorrow, much to the delight of Bundaberg shoppers.

Hinkler Central centre manager Sherry Stone said while things will be a little different this year due to COVID-19, Santa would still be bringing the Christmas spirit for the most wonderful time of the year.

“This year we’re keeping Santa, his elves and your family safe by adhering to social distancing measures,” Ms Stone said.

“We’ve reimagined the traditional portrait image – this will be replaced with a landscape shot, making sure we can fit you all in the frame, with Santa on his throne, and families positioned on separate seating 1.5m away.

“Although children won’t be able to sit on Santa’s knee this year or give him a ‘high five’, we love creativity at Hinkler Central, so feel free to bring along some festive props and have some fun to create a one-of-a-kind Christmas memory for your family.”

Santa Claus is set to arrive in Bundaberg tomorrow, bringing plenty of cheer, joy and Christmas spirit with him.

As of tomorrow and up until Christmas Eve, bookings to take a photograph with Santa in his enchanted garden can be made online.

To reduce the threat of large crowds and queues to allow for thorough cleaning between visits, all sessions will need to be booked ahead of time.

When visiting Santa, there will be hand sanitiser at the entry and exit points, as well as a dedicated cleaning ambassador on hand.

Ms Stone said there would also be the alternative option of contact-free Zoom calls this year.

“Some families may be uncomfortable coming in-centre this year for their Santa photograph, so in a sign of the times, Santa has upskilled and is now available to speak to children via Zoom (and) images will also be available to purchase from these calls,” she said.

“We understand this is very different to the type of Christmas we’re all used to, and we thank our community for their patience and understanding.”

To check availability, secure a booking and browse packages, visit hinklercentral.com.au