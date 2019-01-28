Cummins dwarfs bowling greats with 19-Test record

Pat Cummins' remarkable 10-wicket haul against Sri Lanka has elevated him ahead of some of the greats of the game.

His bowling record after 19 Test matches betters the likes of Australian pace legends Dennis Lillee, Mitchell Johnson, Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee, Jason Gillespie, and Craig McDermott.

He's also above the country's best ever leggie Shane Warne, and its best off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

The 25-year-old has now racked up 90 scalps at an average of 22.47. Those 90 wickets are bettered by Jeff Thomson (91 wickets) but Cummins has a better average than the long-haired legend had after 19 matches.

It's been a long road to 19 Test for Cummins, who has endured a rough run of injury since making his debut at the age of 18 in 2011. It's taken him more than seven years to reach the mark, which is easily the most of any of the aforementioned group of bowlers.

Cummins rolled through the Sri Lankan side with ease at the Gabba during the two-and-a-half day Test, taking 4-39 and then 6-23 in Brisbane.

Pat Cummins celebrates his 10 wickets against Sri Lanka in Brisbane.

Cummins' Gabba heroics have made him Australia's best bowler in almost five years, according to the ICC's Test rankings.

Cummins claimed his first 10-wicket Test haul as Australia smashed Sri Lanka by an innings and 40 runs in Brisbane, including career-best figures of 6-23 in the second innings.

It lifted him to a personal high of No.3 in the world bowling rankings on 866 points, the highest tally for an Australian since Ryan Harris's 870 in March 2014 after the South African series win.

Cummins has 24 wickets for the summer at an average of 18.79. Josh Hazlewood is Australia's next ranked bowler in 11th with Proteas quick Kagiso Rabada first and England's James Anderson second.

WICKETS AFTER 19 TESTS

Jeff Thomson: 91 wickets

Pat Cummins (25 years old): 90 wickets

Dennis Lillee (26): 88 wickets

Mitchell Johnson (27): 86 wickets

Ryan Harris: 83 wickets

Glenn McGrath (25): 78 wickets

Brett Lee (25): 77 wickets

Shane Warne (24): 75 wickets

Jason Gillespie (25): 75 wickets

Craig McDermot (22): 65 wickets

Nathan Lyon (25): 61 wickets

PAT CUMMINS BY THE NUMBERS

Overall: 19 Tests, 90 wickets at 22.47

v opposition

England: 5 Tests, 23 wickets at 24.65

India: 6 Tests, 22 wickets at 28.68

South Africa: 5 Tests, 29 wickets at 20.31

Bangladesh: 6 wickets at 29.00

Sri Lanka: 1 Test, 10 wickets at 6.20

Home v Away

Home (Australia): 10 Tests, 47 wickets at 21.65

Away: 9 Tests, 43 wickets at 23.37