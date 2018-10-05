Best sailors in the world are heading to Hervey Bay

A CLASS: Reigning world champion Steve Brewin, pictured sailing at Hervey Bay in 2012, will be one of the men to watch at the November championships.

A CLASS: Reigning world champion Steve Brewin, pictured sailing at Hervey Bay in 2012, will be one of the men to watch at the November championships. Valerie Horton FRA070412hbsailin

THE opportunity to showcase Hervey Bay as a prime sailing championship destination is now just five weeks away.

The process to host the A-Class Catamaran Australian and World Championships started four years ago.

With little more than a month to go before significant works start to transform Hervey Bay Sailing Club into the world championship command centre, deputy mayor Darren Everard, who has played a key role in the organisational side of the event, said everything was "falling into place".

"It's really exciting. Eight shipping containers with some of the best boats in the world are mid-transit and are expected to arrive late October," Cr Everard said.

"We're putting Hervey Bay out there as a potential site for future national and world championship sailing events.

"There's been four years of hard work to get to this stage."

That work has significantly paid off, with the most recent entry data showing more than 100 nominations.

Among those are nine-time world champion and 2017 America's Cup skipper Glen Ashby, reigning world champion Steve Brewin, who has won the world title five times, and a number of ex-Olympics Games and world title sailors.

While current world title entries are at 104, but Cr Everard expects that number to climb to 115 for the world titles, and 100 for nationals.

The national title runs from November 11-15, while the World Championships will be held from November 16-23.