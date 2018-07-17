Best quarter of year not enough for Dogs

LEAP: Brothers Bulldog Tristan Taylor tries in vain to stop a mark being taken by the Cats' Chris Langfeldt at Six Mile Oval on Saturday.

LEAP: Brothers Bulldog Tristan Taylor tries in vain to stop a mark being taken by the Cats' Chris Langfeldt at Six Mile Oval on Saturday. Leeroy Todd

AUSSIE RULES: Brothers Bulldogs coach Luke Sicker concedes his side needs to win all of their remaining games to make the AFL Wide Bay finals.

The side lost to Gympie by 27 points on Saturday at Six Mile Oval to fall two games behind The Waves in the race for fourth.

The Waves smashed Maryborough by 260 points to further cement themselves in fourth spot.

The Bulldogs were outclassed by the Cats in the first three quarters as Gympie kicked 13 goals to be up by 40 at the final break.

The Bundy side then threw caution to the win and fought back, getting to within three goals before Gympie steadied and won.

"The last quarter was the best one for the year,” Sicker said.

"I was pretty proud, I couldn't know the effort of the players.”

The side played with a few out with a couple of reserves promoted to the seniors.

But the loss has now put the Bulldogs in a vulnerable position to make the finals.

"I'd say four to go, we'd need to win all four to make it,” Sicker said.

"If we lost one game the finals scenario would be out of our hands.”

The Bulldogs will play Bay Power at home this week before The Waves at home in round 16 and then Maryborough (away) and Hervey Bay (home).

The contest against its Bundy rivals in two weeks could ultimately decide who plays in the finals.

In the Bulldogs' favour is the team has lost one home game this season, by six points to Bay Power in round 10.

Sicker said that form needed to continue

"I hope the boys can have a crack and enjoy their footy,” he said.

"We need to turn up ready to play and give it our all.”

The side plays Bay Power at 3pm this Saturday.