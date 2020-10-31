Best photos from Day 1 of North Aus Surf Lifesaving Champs

Menu
31st Oct 2020 5:00 AM

Subscriber only

THE 2020 North Australian Surf Lifesaving Championships opened with a splash at the Mackay Aquatic and Recreational Complex yesterday.

The first day of the three-day event pit more than 400 competitors from clubs as far south as the Gold Coast and as north as Port Douglas against each other.

Day 1 events stuck to the pool disciplines, however today and tomorrow the championships will move to Mackay Harbour for the more traditional surf lifesaving events.

North Aussie Surf Lifesaving champs open with a splash

