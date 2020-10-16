‘Best one over’: 4WD enthusiasts gather at Mount Perry

Selwyn Burrows from the Gold Coast Club getting some air at 40th Anniversary 4WDQLD Corroboree. Photo: Contributed.

Mount Perry, the town with a "Heart of Gold" was the base for the 40th Anniversary 4WDQLD Corroboree over the long weekend in October.

An event that had its first gathering at Wyper Park Scout Camp near Bundaberg, and was hosted by the Bundaberg 4WD Club, seemed only fitting that the club should organise this year's milestone event.

Aerial view of the 40th Anniversary 4WDQLD Corroboree camp at the Mount Perry Showgrounds.

What started off as a way for country 4WD Clubs to be able to attend a meeting at state level and have an input face-to-face with the people who were our voice when it came to, among other things, fighting to keep access open for all 4WDers, has turned into a three day extravaganza.

This year's event included "mini" 4wd trips of various difficulties, interclub games with a truck pull (all be it a smaller version of the event that used to be held in the township), entertainment, raffles and lucky door prizes, sponsors displays, an anniversary cake which was cut by one of the club members who was at the first Corroboree, and even a fireworks display that the whole town was able to enjoy.

Anthony Fuller from Fulcrum Suspension presents Merilyn Murphy the Major raffle prize - a $2500 suspension voucher.

Around 200 vehicles from 4WD Clubs from around the state were taken out to various spots in the area and treated to the spectacular scenery and special locations that only a 4WD could access.

The event wouldn't have been the success it was without the support of many local property owners who allowed us onto their paddocks where we were able to explore the historical area and see attractions that the general public aren't able to get to.

The township of Mount Perry has been a favourite place for our club to visit over the years and was our first place of choice to hold the event.

Bringing a much-needed boost to the local economy is a major consideration when clubs are deciding on where to base such an undertaking.

Donating to various charities is also a big part of the event with this year's main beneficiary being the Royal Flying Doctors Service.

Event Platinum Partner Fulcrum out on the tracks.

The RACQ Life Flight Rescue Helicopter, the Gin Gin High School Chaplaincy Program, the Mount Perry Rural Fire Brigade and the Mount Perry RSL Sub Branch are also receiving benefits from the event.

As the dust settles (and yes there was a lot of it) we can sit back a reflect on what was another great 4WDQLD Corroboree, with some saying it was the "best one ever", and look forward to next years gathering of clubs.

To find out more on the Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club and activities we have on, contact us via Email, info@bundaberg4wdclub.com, on the net at www.bundaberg4wdclub.com or catch us on Facebook or Instagram.