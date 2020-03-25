Best in show: Dogs to be crowned in virtual competition

ISOLATION is a challenging and foreign concept for many Australians who are now in the process of preparing for it for the first time.

But for anyone who is struggling to adjust, there are plenty of virtual activities available to keep you entertained.

Socially is a Queensland based organisation that aims to eliminate social isolation, create workplace culture and inclusion for remote based staff and reduce depression and anxiety, caused by being alone.

Developed by Australian human resources company Advancer, Socially has designed fun and interactive events which are available for anyone to attend, from the comfort of their own home.

• Dog show – tomorrow

Do you think your dog has what is takes to be crowned the craziest, cutest, furriest, strangest or sleepiest dog?

Win prizes from The Golden Bone Bakery, valued at $555.

• Bake off – coming soon

• Dance off – coming soon

• Yoga class – coming soon

To register for these events, visit socially.world.