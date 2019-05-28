Menu
ACCREDITED: Kellie Hansen and Cathie Robinson are the first officially appointed teachers in Wide Bay under the AITSL standards.
Best in class: St Luke's teachers lead way in Wide Bay

Tahlia Stehbens
28th May 2019 5:00 AM
TWO St Luke's Anglican School teachers have been the first in the Wide Bay to receive national accreditations in teaching through The Australian Institute for the Professional Standards of Teachers.

Cathie Robinson and Kellie Hansen said they were both grateful to the school community and their respective families for helping make their achievement a reality.

There are four stages teachers can go through, which are graduate, proficient, highly accomplished and lead.

Ms Robinson, the first officially appointed lead teacher in the region, said the past 18 months had been both rigorous and demanding, but so very rewarding.

"Being a teacher for the past 33 years and having worked at St Luke's for 21 of those years, I am honoured to be recognised for doing what I love,” she said.

The process involves a portfolio, project planning and data collection and is followed by a site visit at the school where interviews with colleagues are conducted.

"It's a lot of work but it's great to be recognised as being in that lead teacher area and it's a way of letting teachers stay in the classroom instead of looking for more money in other areas,” Ms Robinson said.

Her project was focused on literacy and numeracy in early education and sought to mark progress in ways other than testing.

"With younger students it's sometimes about participation, your observation about how their engagement is and then looking at teacher observation about how students had improved in their literacy and numeracy not just test-based but engagement-wise,” she said.

Ms Hansen, who was awarded the first highly accomplished teacher in Wide Bay, said the process had given her the opportunity to deeply reflect on, develop and enhance new and exciting teaching practices.

She said receiving the accreditation was a sigh of relief.

"There were definitely tears,” she said.

"It's such a long and heavy process... but now we can mentor others through.”

Principal Craig Merritt said he was extremely proud the school's teaching staff were leading the region in education.

"Our goal is to deepen our professional learning culture for staff that embraces excellence, innovation, reflection, collegiality and personal growth,” Mr Merritt said.

"It is accomplishments such as this that deliver on our promise to our students, parents and the community.”

