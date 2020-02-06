Best form for Brothers Bulldogs pack in three years

Georgia Halpin tucks the ball under her arm and goes for a run.

AFL: Round four of Takalvan’s Wide Bay women’s AFL competition is set to kick off this Saturday.

Across the Waves Eagles will remain at home to face the Gympie Cats while the Brothers Bulldogs will travel down to Hervey Bay to face the Bombers on their home turf.

The forecast shows it might be a bit of a wet weekend for the girls, but Bulldogs captain Georgia Halpin said rain, hail or shine her side was ready to get out there and play.

“It’s the best fun. It’s great in the rain,” she laughed.

“It’s not like a disadvantage or an advantage because both teams have to go through it.

“If it does rain at least it will be a lot cooler, which is good when you always play at three o’clock in the afternoon in the middle of summer.

“But obviously a wet ball in AFL is not great, the ball will probably be on the ground a lot – so our aim will be to keep it in hand, getting marks, getting handballs, keeping it a flowing game.”

And while the Bombers may have slogged through three games so far this season, the Bulldogs have only played two after having a bye in the first round.

“We started with a bye – so we’re only two games in from our point of view, but it’s looking really promising compared to previous seasons,” Halpin said.

“We’ve got the strongest team that we’ve ever had in the three years of the competition, so looking forward to the rest of the season.”

She said the Bulldogs might have a few injuries to contend with, so they couldn’t rely heavily on a few players, but they were all going to pitch in an extra effort and perform to the best of their ability.

“We’re probably going in with the most confident we’ve been – I don’t want to say we’re expecting to get away with a win – but an improvement on previous years is definitely what we’re looking at doing,” Halpin said.

“And just improving each and every game this season is our aim as well.

“In training we’ve just been focusing on positions on the field and also we know that Bombers are quite an aggressive team so just preparing ourselves for that come Saturday so we’re pumped up and ready to take them on.”