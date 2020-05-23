Best country pubs to visit in regional NSW
A pub with no beer should be criminal but a pub with no people is not a pub at all.
With regional travel back on the cards from June 1, the time has come to put some kilometres on the odometer and some money into our regional towns.
And the best way to do that is by buying a few schooners and a schnitty at a country pub - in accordance with capacity rules, of course.
Residents of Balldale in particular would be feeling pretty hard done by.
An hour's drive from Wagga, the tiny farming town went without a pub for 10 years.
When it reopened in November, Balldale had a new heartbeat, but only months later, owner Leigh Booth would be forced to shut the doors again.
WHERE TO FIND A COUNTRY FEED
"It's a fine line between making money and losing money in country pubs but for us it was more about keeping it open for the community," he said.
"So we scrambled to pull together a takeaway offering and really I think the community made a conscious effort to support us.
"It's been a good way to keep in touch with our patrons, not everyone is on social media around here."
In fact, on the farms around Balldale, farmers can go long periods of time without seeing anyone.
When pubs closed, many farmers lost their mental outlet, their social respite.
"We are so much more than a pub, the mental health aspect is huge because farming can be hard at the best of times," Mr Booth said.
"They were seeing faces again when the hotel opened back up so the last thing they wanted to see was it closing down again.
"But even just doing takeaway it has become a social outing for people."
Jobs, Investment, Tourism And Western Sydney Minister Stuart Ayres said getting out to a regional town was beneficial to both the locals and visitors - the former get a cash injection and the latter get a properly poured beer.
"Country pubs provide some of the most authentic local experiences to visitors," he said.
"Tourism is the lifeblood of regional communities, and so many businesses including pubs, hotels, local stores and cafes rely on visitors to keep them ticking along.
"Tourism is going to be so important to the social and economic recovery of NSW - and the people of NSW can help regional communities to bounce back just by taking a holiday."
Australian Hotels Association director of liquor and policing John Green agreed that spending money in regional towns would actually benefit NSW as a whole.
"Regional NSW has been severely impacted by drought, bushfires, flood and now the shutdown caused by the worldwide pandemic, so the reopening of regional travel is a fantastic opportunity to put some money into the bush," he said.
"There is a great selection of pubs all within reasonable distance of the Greater Metropolitan Area, so whether you take a day, a weekend or a week, be sure to take your wallet and support NSW Regional communities
"As we slowly emerge from this crisis, regional tourism will play a major part in rebuilding our economy, and pubs are the heart of regional towns."
MUST-VISIT REGIONAL PUBS
The Friendly Inn, Kangaroo Valley
(02) 4465 1355
The Family Hotel, Tibooburra
(08) 8091 3314
Durham Hotel, Wingen
(02) 6545 0351
Royal Hotel, Queanbeyan
(02) 6297 1444
The Loaded Dog Hotel, Tarago
(02) 4849 4499
Royal Federal Hotel, Branxton
(02) 4938 1335
Willow Tree Inn, New England
(02) 6747 7711
Surveyor General Inn, Berrima
(02) 4877 1226
Balldale Hotel, Balldale
(02) 6082 9613
Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui
(02) 6493 4206
Bowning Hotel, Bowning
(02) 6227 6008
Carinda Hotel, Carinda
(02) 6823 2218
Harrigans Irish Pub, Pokolbin
(02) 4998 4300
Heads Hotel, Shoalhaven
(02) 4448 7125
Oriental Hotel, Mudgee
(02) 6372 1074
Terrigal Hotel, Terrigal
(02) 4384 1033
NOT OPEN YET, BUT ADD THEM TO YOUR LIST
Jack Duggan's Irish Pub, Bathurst
Burrawang Village Hotel, Southern Highlands
Port of Bourke Hotel, Bourke,
The Palace Hotel, Broken Hill
Originally published as Best country pubs to visit in regional NSW