Best Bundy talent could be off to play for Roar

FOOTBALL: The Brisbane Roar says Bundaberg has a big part to play under the new technical deal it has signed with the Wide Bay Buccaneers.

The three-time A-League champions yesterday, as revealed by the NewsMail, signed its first agreement with a community club, signing a deal with the Buccaneers to offer its services to the Wide Bay area.

The deal will see the Roar run several talent identification camps and provide staff and players with more knowledge and skills to expand their game from the A-League giant.

A path is now set for Bundaberg juniors to go from their local club to the Buccaneers to the Roar.

"Regional areas like Bundaberg are really important to the Roar,” Roar managing director David Pourre said.

"We're the only professional club that represents the whole of Queensland.

"So it's important to impart our knowledge and skills to as many areas as we can.”

Pourre said the deal would see Bundaberg's best, involved with the Buccaneers, train and be involved with the Roar.

"For us it is about giving anyone the opportunity to develop their skills and nurture them into an A-League player,” he said.

"Hopefully with a lot of development they can turn into a Green and Gold Roar player.”

The Roar deal also sees the A-League club sign a deal with Maryborough State High School for three years that will see it become a School of Football.

Students at that school will be trained and developed, providing another pathway for players to make it to the club.

Pourre said Bundaberg schools could be the next target for the club if Maryborough's deal is successful.

"We're open to any opportunity,” he said.

"Once we get to a level of comfort with Maryborough, we'll look at the rest of the region.

"The goal is to get every school on board, including all the ones from Bundaberg.”

Bundaberg is also a potential venue to host Roar preseason matches. Pourre said after the resounding success of hosting its training camp and a match in Mackay recently other regional areas like Bundaberg are in the hunt to host.