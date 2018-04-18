Best brekkies for losing weight

EAT UP: If your goal is to drop the kilos, Greek yoghurt, protein smoothies, baked beans, breakfast wraps and eggs are among the best breakfast choices.

WHEN it comes to weight loss, being healthy is not enough.

Rather, sustainable weight loss comes down to calorie control and a balance of macronutrients - the carbs, proteins and fats that make up our food. This means that while popular breakfast options such as toast, yoghurt or a breakfast drink may appear to be relatively good options, they lack the specificity of the foods more likely to support weight loss.

So if your goal is to drop the kilos, here are the best breakfast choices.

GREEK YOGHURT

Fruit yoghurt offers some protein and calcium but in many cases it also offers 20-30g of sugars and less than half the protein of a couple of eggs. If you love your yoghurt, the best option is a Greek-style yoghurt, in particular the ones that contain no added sugar and clock in at almost 20g of protein in a single serve.

Or if you are really serious, you could try quark - a Swedish spin on yoghurt that naturally increases the protein content by three times, with just 1 per cent fat. High-protein yoghurt served with some fresh fruit and a spoon of nuts or seeds is a nutritionally balanced, calorie-controlled breakfast option that will keep you full for several hours.

EGGS

Whether you enjoy them hard-boiled, poached with a slice or two of wholegrain toast or in an omelet, it is the 16-plus grams of protein found in a couple of eggs along with more than 20 other key nutrients that truly make them a superfood. When it comes to weight loss, it is known that consuming 20g of high-quality protein helps to control insulin levels, the hormone that controls fat metabolism in the body, and this is just one of the reasons eggs for breakfast are so closely linked to weight control.

BREAKFAST WRAP

Many of the breakfasts we pick up on the run are much higher in carbohydrates than they are protein - think muffins, banana bread, smoothies. On the other hand, a small wholegrain wrap filled with smoked salmon, lean turkey or ham or cottage cheese is a perfect mix of carbs and proteins and you can even add in some salad for extra fibre and bulk. A breakfast wrap is also an option you can prepare the night before and enjoy on the way to work.

PROTEIN SMOOTHIE

Smoothies can be a great breakfast option as long as you get the right mix of ingredients to avoid a complete calorie overload. Start with some fruit and vegetables, add your favourite milk and then remember that you need one other high-protein ingredient to make it a balanced meal - think Greek yoghurt or protein powder.

BAKED BEANS

Often forgotten, the humble baked bean is a nutrient powerhouse and contains a near perfect mix of carbs and proteins in a single serve. Eat them out of the tin; make your own at home or team a small can with some wholegrain bread and cheese for a yummy, protein and fibre-rich breakfast jaffle.

Susie Burrell is a dietitian and nutritionist. Follow her on Twitter @SusieBDiet