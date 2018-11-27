A cosmopolitan foodie mecca worth stopping for

ALONG a tiny strip of the Gold Coast Hwy, lies a foodie mecca. From easy Italian to a venue with five eateries in one, these are the places you'll want to try in Palm Beach.

THE COLLECTIVE PALM BEACH

Struggle to get your friends to agree on the same restaurant? This open, airy and super chilled venue takes the pain out of the problem by combining five kitchens in the one space.

Complete with full table service, diners can choose from American, Italian, Mexican, Asian and contemporary Australian menus, making eating out as a group simple. The site is fully licensed and there's also a sexy rooftop bar.

1128 Gold Coast Hwy

The Collective, Palm Beach. Picture: Richard Gosling

DUNE CAFE

Set in the Palm Beach Parklands overlooking the Currumbin Lagoon, this breezy, indoor-outdoor cafe is hugely popular with families.

Breakfast is a must-do with quirky offerings including everything from potato and quinoa hash with avocado mousse and grilled haloumi to sesame and ginger-glazed salmon with edamame puree.

Lunch plays more to the classics such as fish and chips, burgers and nachos; while a quality kids menu is available for the rug-rats.

945 Gold Coast Hwy

BALBOA ITALIAN

Housed in a beautiful, red-bricked, two-storey, industrial-edged building, this vibrant eatery aims to bring a taste of authenticity to Italian dining.

Pizzas come hot out of the wood-fired oven with classic toppings like margherita, diablo and four cheese; while pastas also follow traditional roots with the likes of pappardelle al ragu and amatriciana.

There's also a lengthy list of antipasti - think pork belly, burrata and arancini - and meat-based mains.

1069 Gold Coast Hwy

LESTER & EARL

Tucked upstairs with views to the beach from the balcony, this American-style bar and grill is packed with character.

The warm, timber-heavy interiors have diners feeling like they're in a Western, while they chow down on classic wood-smoked barbecue.

Expect everything from loaded fries and mac 'n' cheese to pork ribs, steak and burgers. With an ever-changing range of local craft beers on tap, alongside quality spirits, this is a fun and laid-back venue for all ages.

1097 Gold Coast Hwy

SAN SEBASTIAN

This intimate and rustic tapas bar celebrates the best of Spanish coastal cuisine. Expect pintxos such as grilled haloumi with pear, jamon and honey reduction, or mushroom and roast capsicum bruschetta, as well as tapas like chicken and chorizo empanadas, seared wagyu with chimichurri and the super popular seafood ajillo.

Pair the tasty little morsels with a signature cocktail or one of the great Spanish wines on offer and it's a great night out.

1/1089 Gold Coast Hwy