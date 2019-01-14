Menu
Interesting look from Bethanie Mattek-Sands. Picture: Getty
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Bizarre fashion hits Australian Open

14th Jan 2019 2:25 PM

American Bethanie Mattek-Sands is known for her wild fashion sense both on and off the court and she hasn't disappointed at this year's Australian Open.

Mattek-Sands took to Court 8 to face Australian wildcard Zoe Hives in a light pink sheer t-shirt with random floral patterns spread across it, while she also sported a ruffled black floral skirt.

She paired the look with a hot pink cap to shield her from the scorching Melbourne sun and black knee-high socks.

It didn't take long for her on-court look to gather some attention.

 

 

The kit didn't help her on-court form, however, losing the match to the Aussie wildcard 1-6 2-6.

Maria Sharapova's light blue Nike dress also caught the eye.

The No.30 seed was on court for just over an hour in her 6-0 6-0 opening round victory in the kit that some described as "washed denim".

While some didn't like the dress, others were quick to compliment Sharapova on her look.

 

Maria Sharapova’s blue dress.
On the men's side, "sleeveless Rafa" is back.

The No.2 seed got his campaign underway against Aussie James Duckworth on Rod Laver Arena in a tank top and short white shorts.

His kit for the first grand slam of the year was met with much fanfare.

australia open maria sharapova
News Corp Australia

    Local Partners