Best & Less Bundaberg store to close

Best & Less will axe one of its Bundaberg outlets. Renee Albrecht

LESS is best according to Best and Less, with the clothing chain to pool its resources and focus its attention, by closing one of its Bundaberg stores.

The national retailer has two shops in Bundaberg, at Stockland Bundaberg and in Bundaberg CBD. The Bourbong St store is to close.

The move is said to make more "commercial sense" for the retailer.

While a date is yet to be confirmed the NewsMail understands staff from the CBD are already being transitioned to the Stockland outlet.

A Best and Less spokeswoman confirmed the retailer would continue to trade at the Stockland shopping centre.

"Our strategy was always to have one location in the town of Bundaberg," she said.

"We believe that the proximity of the two stores being so close to each other does not make commercial sense.

"We are committed to our customers in this region and will continue to provide an awesome service and everyday low prices on great product.

"We have been part of the Bundaberg community for over 30 years and our Besties look forward to continue to serve our customers at the Sugarland centre."

The closure of the CBD store may shock shoppers, but a Stockland Bundaberg spokesperson reaffirmed its commitment to the retailer and said Best and Less Bundaberg had been an important part of its centre for the past six years.

"Stockland prides itself on its ethical and transparent operations with all retailers," the spokesperson said.

"We do not place restrictions on tenants choosing locations outside of our shopping centres, this is a matter for them.

"Best and Less Bundaberg has been an important part of our centre for the past six years and remains a long-term lessee."

