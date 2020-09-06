Bespoke course tailored to assist key driver of Bundy’s economy

Group Human Resources Manager for Macadamias Australia Deneita Fewquandie, TAFE Queensland (East Coast region) Faculty Director Business, Hospitality and Language Jo Charters, and Executive Director of Economic Development for Bundaberg Regional Council, Ben Artup.

BUNDABERG’S agriculture industry has been further strengthened after a training provider has introduced a course specifically designed to help employees succeed in one of the region’s most valuable sectors.

In a bid to strengthen local businesses and upskill the next generation of agriculture leaders, TAFE Queensland has created a Certificate IV course in Leadership and Management.

Studying online and meeting once a month to complete practical workshops, 30 employees from eight Bundaberg businesses are participating in the bespoke course.

TAFE Queensland general manager for the East Coast Ana Rodger said the training provider worked closely with local businesses in the agricultural sector to ensure staff were being provided with skills that will help them to succeed.

“The Wide Bay’s agricultural sector is thriving, with Bundaberg one of the largest producers of Queensland’s fruit and vegetables, however our consultation with the industry has identified a gap in leadership and supervisor skills,” Ms Rodger said.

“The Bundaberg agriculture sector often needs to fill supervision roles by promoting their existing employees, and while this a great opportunity for locals, we also need to ensure they have the skills and confidence to effectively manage their staff and help lead the business that employs them to success.”

Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics in 2016 showed agricultural sector produced more than $500 million each year, making it one of the Bundaberg region’s biggest contributors to the local economy.

“While the sector is experiencing fantastic growth, it is incredibly important for businesses to continue developing the skills of their team. Their employees are their most valuable resource – they have the power to innovate and shape a business to grow even further,” Ms Rodger said.

“Quality training also has the power to boost productivity and skills, which in turn can save a business plenty of time, effort and money.”

For more information, visit tafeqld.edu.au