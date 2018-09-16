Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Blueberries generally prefer warm days and cool nights.
Blueberries generally prefer warm days and cool nights. StudioBarcelona
Gardening

Berry tempting backyard delight

by IN MY GARDEN: ANGIE THOMAS
16th Sep 2018 2:01 PM

If home-grown, freshly picked blueberries sound tempting, then it's time to find a spot at your place for a blueberry bush or two.

Blueberries generally prefer warm days and cool nights but there are now varieties available to suit a range of climates (including warmer areas) such as Blueberry Burst.

Blueberries prefer an acidic, well-drained soil. In areas with alkaline soil (a pH higher than 7), applications of a soil acidifier liquid sulfur every month will help lower the soil pH.

Blueberries can also be grown very successfully in pots. Choose a good quality potting mix and a large 40-50cm diameter pot to give them enough room to grow.

Blueberries will benefit from regular applications of a complete plant food during spring.

angie thomas blueberries in my garden
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    TRIBUTES FLOW: 1500 descend on netball courts to pay respect

    premium_icon TRIBUTES FLOW: 1500 descend on netball courts to pay respect

    News MORE than 1500 Queensland primary school netball players, officials, organisers and parents stood in silence this morning.

    Strawberry growers plea for shopper support

    premium_icon Strawberry growers plea for shopper support

    News Strawberry growers implore customers to stick to their product

    Stunning historic home on the market

    Stunning historic home on the market

    Property 42a Branyan St is an impressive home

    Bundy region hatching plans to promote

    Bundy region hatching plans to promote

    Offbeat 9 throw hat in ring to take on a volunteer role to promote region

    Local Partners