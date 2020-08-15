Berry sweet: How COVID changed tasty farm activity

PICK YOUR OWN: Tinaberries first session booked out after announcing the popular 'pick your own' strawberry sessions are back.

THE highly anticipated Pick Your Own strawberries at Tinaberries is back and already proving to be popular.

With the first session booking out in a matter of hours, Tinaberries' Tina McPherson said people had been eagerly awaiting for the chance to be on the farm picking their own strawberries.

Due to the global pandemic, Ms McPherson said this year they were trialling a whole new system for pick your own, which ensured social distancing was regulated and contact tracing could be undertaken if necessary.

Holding five sessions per day, Wednesday through to Sunday, there will be up to 25 people in the field for POY per session.

The sessions will run at 10.30am, 11.30am, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm - while Sunday sessions are limited to morning.

Ms McPherson said the morning sessions were proving to be popular with several spaces still available in the afternoon.

For those looking to pick their own berries, cost is $10 per person and $7 for children from 3 - 12 years old.

While you pick you will be able to nibble some fresh strawberries and Tinaberries supplies you with a 500g punnet for you to fill while in the patch and then take home.

By using a booking system, Ms McPherson said they have contact details for everyone making it safer for their visitors and their staff out in the field.

She said they would take a break from the PYO on Monday and Tuesday to reassess the crop and where to hold the next sessions.

With the recent cool nights, she said the strawberries were "super sweet and really big".

And after you've got your punnet you can sit on the lawn and enjoy your pickings or an ice cream from their shop.

NEW FLAVOUR: Clemence Roudaut and Maddie Rehbein with some freshly made ice creams at Tinaberries.

Ms McPherson said ice cream sales had been more popular than they could have expected.

She said the success was indicative of what people wanted to do and could do in the current climate.

Given that this is an outdoors activity and most sports were benched for several months, she said families were looking for things to do together and this fit the bill while being fun, safe and educational.

In light of how busy Tinaberries has been over the past few months, the local farm has provided more than fruitful activities for the region, it's providing jobs.

Ms McPherson said they were still able to offer casual jobs to about seven local high school students.

Five of which were put on in the past couple of months.

To book a Pick Your Own session click here.

