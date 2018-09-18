BERRY HAPPY: Bennett says calls have been answered

BERRY GOOD: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett has thanked the Premier for announcing the assistance package.

"OUR calls have been answered.”

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett is cheering now that help is on hand for strawberry growers who have been hit with the double whammy of a glut in production and, worse, a nationwide contamination scare involving sewing needles.

Mr Bennett said he was grateful Premier Annastacia Palaczszuk had today announced the Queensland Government would be committing $1 million to help strawberry growers and the industry stay on their feet.

"The recent scare has had a crippling effect on our farmers with some weighing up their farming futures due to senseless and disgusting acts,” Mr Bennett said.

"At the end of the day it's about protecting each other and keeping everyone safe and that includes the lives of our growers.

Mr Bennett said the assistance would lift "a huge weight off growers' shoulders”.

He said he would continue to support growers and buy as many strawberries "as I can eat and urge everyone in the community to do the same”.

"If you have any great recipes, please pass them on,” he said.