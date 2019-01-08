Tomic makes hot start ahead of Kyrgios showdown

Bernard Tomic got his 2019 off to a great start. Picture: AFP Photo

Bernard Tomic's return from the Australian tennis wilderness has continued ahead of a Kooyong Classic showdown with Nick Kyrgios with a confidence-boosting win over Jack Sock.

Revelling in the relaxed nature of Kooyong's round-robin, Tomic edged Sock 5-7 6-4 10-6 and believes the sabbatical he took last year will extend his career for "six or seven years."

"I think being top 20s the top years, I just had enough," he said, referencing his short-lived foray into 'I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.'

"I just wanted to get away.

"Even if I was top five, I wanted to get away for four or five or six months, six months became one year.

"After I managed to turn that around, now in the last six months everything is going well.

"Hopefully this can be my best year. I mentally needed to come back to tennis. It's not so much the play.

"There are a lot of good players, it is all about getting there. It doesn't matter how good you are playing, you needed to get there.

"I am 26 and played so good until I was 17.

"I have still got another 7-10 years left. I don't want to play until 36 or 37."

Tomic will square off with Kyrgios tomorrow, relieved to have staved off Sock.

"I needed something like this, it was either a debate whether I was going to play, the earlier tournaments, the Brisbane week, the Doha week or just play here," he said.

"I chose to play here just a couple of matches which is good to get used to these conditions, important to me."

Looking ahead to Kyrgios, Tomic said: "We practise a lot, many times together.

"We were supposed to play Roland Garros, I know this isn't an ATP event but it's good for us to play. I hope Nick doesn't turn into too much of an (exhibition)."