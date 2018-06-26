Tomic leads Aussie qualifying assault

Bernard Tomic will lead seven Australians into Wimbledon qualifier. Picture: AFP Photo

BERNARD Tomic will tonight lead seven compatriots into Wimbledon qualifying battle, intent on repeating his 2011 miracle.

The former world No 17 faces Italian Matteo Donati for the right to play fellow Queenslander Akira Santillan or Bosnian Tomislav Brkic for a place in the final round of qualifying.

Max Purcell takes on former American prodigy Donald Young, leaving Marc Polmans to front German veteran Matthias Bachinger while Jason Kubler plays Belgian Arthur de Greef.

John-Patrick Smith has drawn Uladzimir Ignatik, of Belarus, as Alex Bolt prepares to meet Frenchman Quentin Halys.

Max Purcell. Picture: Tennis Australia

Bolt's fellow South Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis starts his campaign against El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo.

The eight hopes to join Nick Kyrgios, Matt Ebden, John Millman, Jordan Thompson, Alex de Minaur and James Duckworth in the main draw.

Women's qualifying starts on Tuesday.

Seven years ago, a teenage Tomic became the youngest player since Boris Becker to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals - having saved a match point in qualifying.

Alex Bolt. Picture: Michael Klein

De Minaur will tonight look to extend his excellent grass court season against Mikhail Kukushkin after qualifying at Eastbourne.

The 19-year-old has climbed to a provisional career-high mark of No 77 in the world after being ranked No 243 a year ago.

Millman plays crafty Gilles Muller in another tough opener, a week after losing to eventual Queen's Club champion Novak Djokovic in the first round.

Sam Stosur. Picture: Mark Stewart

Samantha Stosur faces Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck at Devonshire Park.

In Turkey, Thompson takes on Czech Jiri Vesely in preparation for Wimbledon.