Berejiklian refuses to shorten trade tour

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she won’t return to Sydney after the stabbing in the CBD. Picture: AAP

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she will remain on her trade tour despite the horrific stabbing death of a young woman in Sydney.

Ms Berejiklian was asked last night at a factory tour in Sheffield, England, if she would return home following the attacks.

"Look, I'm speaking very closely to the commissioner, to the minister for police and I've been in regular contact through the night and I know the investigation is ongoing," she said.

"I'm monitoring the situation very closely, at this stage I have absolute confidence that the police commissioner and the police minister and the deputy premier are managing the situation."

Ms Berejiklian said if there were any more developments she would be made aware instantly.

She said she was aware of reports that the accused attacker had been before the courts.

Mert Ney, 21, who has a history of mental health problems, homelessness and drug use, had the charge dismissed under a Section 10 without a conviction in Blacktown Local Court in June.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she is monitoring the situation closely. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian

Court documents reveal Ney pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit and was sentenced to a conditional release order for nine months on conditions including that he does not commit another offence in that time. The conditions also ­included that he seek mental health help.

It is not known whether that was followed up but Ney presented at Blacktown ­Hospital's emergency department last Wednesday, August 7, suffering from a drug ­overdose.

The scene outside 104 Clarence Street, Sydney, CBD, where a body was found after a stabbing incident. Picture: Justin Lloyd.

He left the hospital through the ambulance doors at 6.15am on August 8, with police later notified.

It's understood that police were looking for Ney after a domestic violence issue was reported last week relating to his sister.

Ney is believed to have slashed the throat of a sex worker and stabbed another woman in Tuesday's bloodbath in Sydney's CBD.

A police presence is seen outside Hotel CBD in Sydney. Picture: Getty

