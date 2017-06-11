Ben's emotional victory at Ring Road Run

BIG WIN: Ben Cameron took out the men's 10km event in today's Ring Road Race.

RUNNING: Redridge's Ben Cameron put in the race of his life in the memory of his late grandfather.

Cameron, focusing all of his effort into winning the event, took out 10km event at today's Ring Road Run in a personal best time of 36 minutes and 23 seconds.

The emotional win coming by almost three minutes ahead of Bundaberg's Jaryd Hamilton who finished in second.

"I was preparing for a good year for this race as it's one of my favourites,” Cameron said.

"I thought 37 minutes would be a good time but I was wrapped with what I did.”

Cameron said his victory had also been inspired by his grandfather, Second World War veteran Keith Fielder, who died on Boxing Day last year at the age of 96.

"I did it for my grandfather and this is the town he was born in 96 years ago,” he said.

"I had that in the back of my mind and I dedicate the win to him.

"He was watching me as I did it and gave me an extra push.

"I still miss him.”

Cameron also credited his performance to a training camp in Kenya.

He plans on racing in the upcoming Cane2Coral.

In the women's 10km category, Bundaberg's Rebecca Jenner took out the race for the second year in a row in a time of 39 minutes and 44 seconds.

"I'm very happy with my results,” she said.

"I had a goal for a sub-40 minute time and I got that today.”

"This race I tried to run my own race and I was actually in second until three kilometres to go.

"Unfortunately the girl in front of me was a bit tired and it allowed me to overtake her.”

Jenner said she wants to going faster again next year and break her personal best time.

In other results, Tom Martin and Ellen Thomas won the 5km men's and women's race and world-record holder and Paralympic medallist Rheed McCracken claimed the Wheelies category in a personal best time of 24 minutes and 52 seconds.

WINNERS

Men's 10km: Ben Cameron

Women's 10km: Rebecca Jenner

Men's 5km: Tom Martin

Women 5km: Ellen Thomas

Wheelies: Rheed McCracken