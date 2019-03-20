Bennett: Where we're failing on our social issues

WORK TO BE DONE: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett is calling for more police resources.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, the spokesman for child safety, talks about what he sees as the big issues in the region and their solutions.

FUNDAMENTALLY, I believe the issue with many social problems is that individuals aren't being properly advised on how to access the support networks close to them.

There are various talented professionals out there but often the link between these professionals to those who are suffering both mental health and addiction problems, is not being made.

Many social services have created an industry around themselves while the connection to those who are in need of their services remains weak.

There also appears to be a disproportionate amount of social providers relying on funding models that make them bow to bureaucracy and unnecessary processes and paper work.

I believe there is still a lot of work to be done by the Labor Government in this area.

It's been four years since Not Now, Not Ever was released and it has become increasingly clear that there have been failures in Labor's implementation of the recommendations.

I believe it's everyone job, especially the government's job, to empower victims of domestic violence to leave violent relationships and force perpetrators to break the cycle of violence that is tearing communities, families and children's futures apart.

But sadly, rates of domestic violence are still increasing under Labor.

In the last 12 months, the Wide Bay region has recorded a 7.5 per cent increase in breaches to domestic violence orders.

It's simply not good enough.

For some time I've been calling for more police resources to be focused on these issues, for more access to crises accommodation and for more education courses into early intervention.

The LNP has invested $49 million in specialist domestic and family violence services to better meet the safety and support needs of children and their families and strengthen links across domestic violence, child protection and family support service systems.

We're taking a very strong stance on domestic violence, introducing policy that would see GPS trackers fitted on high risk offenders, a minimum mandatory sentencing for non-lethal strangulation and harsher penalties for DV protection order breaches.

Much more needs to be done to keep Queensland kids safe.

Much more needs to be done to keep victims of domestic and family violence safe.

And much more needs to be done to crack down on perpetrators of domestic and family violence.

