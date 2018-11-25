Bennett welcomes IDEAS Van funding from Federal Government

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett has welcomed the Federal Government's commitment to funding the Indigenous Diabetes Eyes and Screening Van with open arms.

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett has welcomed the Federal Government's commitment to funding the Indigenous Diabetes Eyes and Screening Van with open arms.

"This vital mobile service travels 200,000kms annually right across Queensland, including many visits to Bundaberg, and I congratulate our Federal Member Keith Pitt on helping to secure the additional funding,” he said.

"It comes as very welcome news after the Palaszczuk Labor Government and Health Minister Miles turned their backs on rural and remote Indigenous Queenslanders by cutting the funding earlier this year.

"We have stood up and pleaded for money to fund what should be an equal right for indigenous communities to access important health services here in Bundaberg and the Burnett and throughout the state.

"Despite huge community outrage, the Premier has ignored the people in the bush.

"This $860,000 commitment from the Federal Government will help to continue the excellent work of the IDEAS van for the next 12 months.

"But the Palaszczuk Labor Government needs to step up and provide funding as well.

"The premier should be disgraced and embarrassed by her actions.

"Once again, I am calling and shouting to the State Government to help our indigenous Queenslanders and provide funding for the IDEAS Van.”