Bennett urges community to help as DV cases set to spike

WHILE many families celebrate this time of year, domestic violence incidents are set to spike these holidays.

Prevention of domestic and family violence opposition spokesman Stephen Bennett said during the holidays, domestic and family violence often escalated as a result of alcohol or substance abuse.

"The increased domestic violence incidences has a flow-on effect across the community,” he said.

"Our police don't have the time to cover general duties, which is why I have been calling on the government to employ an additional dedicated domestic violence liaison officer in Bundaberg to handle these cases.”

Mr Bennett said local organisations would be inundated over the coming weeks as families fled domestic violence situations.

"Families escaping domestic violence often leave with little belongings, mostly just the clothes on their backs, so I urge the community to consider donating toiletry care packs for those in our community doing it tough this year,” he said.