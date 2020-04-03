Bennett urges community to get flu jab

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett is urging the community to get their flu jabs as soon as possible.

Mr Bennett said it was vital everyone got their flu shot this year to help reduce the strain on the health system caused by COVID-19.

“Last year saw hundreds of lab-confirmed influenza cases in the Wide Bay region,” he said.

“We can prevent this from happening and this year it is more important than ever.

“Vaccination is the best prevention method against the flu which is why it is so important that people take advantage of the immunisation available, particularly those most vulnerable in our community including the elderly and pregnant women.

“By getting your flu shot before the season is in full swing, you will not only be protecting yourself but helping to protect the entire community by stopping the spread of this virus.”

Mr Bennett received his flu vaccination at Priceline Bundaberg, highlighting just how easy it is to access the service.

A Queensland Health influenza surveillance report from 2019 showed there where over 2100 notifications of confirmed influenza cases in the Wide Bay region last year.

Priceline pharmacist Adam Harradine said as a population, the more people that get vaccinated, the less likely that influenza will spread through our communities.

“Contracting influenza can lower your immunity and make you more susceptible to other illnesses,” he said.

“With our health systems likely under strain from COVID-19 infections, we need more people to get their flu jabs to reduce influenza infections which add to health system workloads.”