Bennett under attack over Buy Local hypocrisy

FAKE POLICY: The State Government is accusing Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett of hypocrisy regarding their new Buy Local policy.
Jim Alouat
by

STEPHEN Bennett has been labelled a hypocrite by the State Government after complaining against using government procurement policy to support economic development yet championing his party's own similar policy.

But the Member for Burnett says the government has resorted to "nasty tactics” in an attempt to discredit him.

The LNP launched its Buy Local government procurement policy on Monday, which was likened to Labor's Buy Queensland policy.

Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni said Mr Bennett was a vocal opponent of the government's Buy Queensland policy.

"Stephen Bennett not only attacked our comprehensive Buy Queensland policy, but he attacked any form of government procurement policy,” Mr De Brenni said.

"Tim Nicholls and the LNP need to come clean today - do they support Stephen Bennett's claim that procurement policy is 'fake policy'?”

On September 7, Mr Bennett, responding to Labor's policy, told parliament: "This policy is a fake policy providing false hope in trying to re-engineer our society and trying to use government procurement to cure social issues along the way.”

Yesterday, Mr Bennett said he stood by the LNP's Buy Local policy arguing he had spent 18 months drafting and discussing the matter with stakeholders.

"Unlike the LNP's Buy Local policy, Labor's policy isn't about local jobs at all,” he said.

"Labor's policy allows blow-ins from interstate and overseas to take advantage by simply having a workforce in Queensland.”

Mr Bennett said one of the key differences between the two policies was the LNP's price match guarantee.

"On government projects under $100 million, whether that's desks for a school or building a new road, we will give only true Queensland firms a price-match guarantee,” he said.

"If a local business that's headquartered in Queensland and has a workforce in the project area matches the lowest bid, they'll get the job.”

