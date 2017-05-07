Bennett throws down the gauntlet on ice

BURNETT MP Stephen Bennett has challenged Leanne Donaldson to outline the State Government's plan to tackle the ice scourge in our region saying the community deserves action to confront the insidious drug.

Mr Bennett has called on the Bundaberg MP to clarify exactly what her government's "multi-pronged strategy” entailed and how it would directly help Bundaberg.

"Quoting misleading statewide figures to hoodwink our community won't cut it,” Mr Bennett said.

"Holding one ice summit in Rockhampton doesn't help our region deal with this critical issue.”

Ms Donaldson defended her government's record saying the State Government had increased resources towards treatment services across Queensland, including $43 million in new funding towards alcohol and drug treatment services over five years.

"In addition to this, an extra $6 million investment has been delivered to bolster drug intervention teams that has increased the number of specialist's clinicians in our hospitals,” Ms Donaldson said.

"On the law front, the government has implemented tough new laws to increase the maximum jail term for drug trafficking from 20 to 25 years.

"Families are hurting here in Bundaberg and we need to work together as a community to tackle the use of ice.”

Ms Donaldson said early this year the State Government unveiled a draft action plan to address ice issues which included measures such as prioritising organised crime investigations into high threat criminal networks that are trafficking ice into Queensland.

Four more government regional roundtables will be held with the next one being in Townsville on May 17.

A community information event will be held in Bundaberg after the summits.

Ms Donaldson said feedback from community members and service providers would be sought for inclusion in the final Action on Ice Strategy plan to be released at the end of the year.

Written submissions to the draft plan can be made to The Department of Premier and Cabinet, PO BOX 15185 City East, Queensland 4002 or at combat-ice@premiers.qld.gov.au.