Bennett spends more than $25K on travel

BIG SPENDER: Burnett MP Stephen Bennett spent $25,000 on travel during the last financial year while Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson spent just $787. Mike Knott BUN080617LOCAL1

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett has racked up a $25,000 travel bill during the past financial year including a $2360 flight to Adelaide to attend a conference.

By comparison, Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson only spent $787 on taxis to and from Brisbane Airport and Parliament House.

Other opposition MPs such as natural resources spokesman Andrew Cripps spent $30,179 and opposition education spokeswoman Tracy Davis claimed $15,220.

The annual report of MP travel expenditure was released late on Friday afternoon.

Queensland MPs can claim an electorate allowance, travel, motor vehicle and other allowances, according to the 65-page Members' Remuneration Handbook.

Travel entitlements include a general allocation, motor vehicle allowance and warrant travel, which covers flights for regional MPs to attend parliament.

The general travel allocation includes the cost of airfares, a daily travel allowance (for accommodation, meals, dry cleaning etc), car hire, taxis, public transport and other costs.

Between July 1 last year and June 30 this year, Mr Bennett spent $11,611 on flights, $439 on car hire, $5848 on taxis, $6435 in daily travel allowances and spent $1176 on other associated travel costs.

Mr Bennett defended his expenditure arguing that given his "important portfolio” as opposition spokesman for housing and public works, he was required occasionally to meet obligations across the state.

"This includes meetings with stakeholders to develop alternative policies,” he said.

"On a local level, with 7000sq km to cover, the Burnett electorate is 20 times the size of Bundaberg.

"I take pride in ensuring I am accessible to constituents across the electorate, whether they are out in the bush or by the beach.”

Mr Bennett said the trip to Adelaide was for a three-day Australasian Study of Parliament group conference.

The group is a politically non-partisan body, of which Mr Bennett is a member, established to encourage research and discussion about parliamentary institutions.

"These conferences are important to allow a review of other states and jurisdictions' policies and legislation to keep us up to speed, like my research to deliver key note speech at the Queensland Public Sector Directors, Managers and Emerging Leaders Forum 2016.

"I am always mindful when it comes to matters of the public purse and endeavour to limit that expenditure where possible.”

Ms Donaldson said she applied a simple philosophy: "If it doesn't pass the pub test, then don't claim it”.

"The majority of my travel is to Brisbane and back for parliament sittings, which is covered under the travel warrant system.

"I only claim taxis from the airport to Parliament House and back.

"When I do travel to other areas for work I quite often drive my own car and don't claim.”

Meanwhile, police minister and Bundaberg MP Jack Dempsey claimed almost $4500 in a taxpayer-funded travel bill during the past financial year.

The annual report of travel benefits for former state members of parliament shows the Bundaberg mayor charged taxpayers $4414.

He and fellow former MPs charging taxpayers a combined travel bill of nearly $300,000.

The annual report lists the costs of each person, but does not record where their trips were taken, or when.

The NewsMail emailed the mayor to confirm when, where and what the trip entailed.

Cr Dempsey would only say the amount expended was "per guidelines for current and former members”.

Former Pumicestone MP Carryn Sullivan claimed the highest amount at $10,220 , followed by former member for Ferny Grove Glen Milliner with $9456.

But former premiers Campbell Newman, Anna Bligh and Peter Beattie declined the perk.

Seventy former Queensland MPs used the travel bonuses combining for a total of $292,710 on the public purse.

The lucrative scheme will close in December next year, following a 2014 decision by the Queensland Independent Remuneration Tribunal to close it, as the scheme was too costly and the public did not support it.