Bennett slams powers given to Speaker of parliament

BURNETT MP Stephen Bennett slammed powers granted to the Speaker of parliament this week as the biggest abuse of political power in Queensland’s history.

Mr Bennett said Labor voted to hand the Labor-appointed Speaker of parliament sole power to close down parliament for up to six months would prevent democratic scrutiny of the Palaszczuk Government.

“Coronavirus is a crisis but so is the running of the state and getting on with the job of other legislative reforms,” Mr Bennett said.

“My job is to voice our region’s concerns and issues, how can I be that voice if we’re not given a chance talk?

“We can sit safety in Queensland parliament, we did it on Tuesday.

“There are vital issues in the Bundaberg and Burnett region, such as the Paradise Dam debacle that need answers and we cannot let the Palaszczuk government hide from scrutiny.

“Labor is paving the way for the suspension of democratic government in Queensland.

“No one disputes the seriousness of the coronavirus crisis, but Labor’s plan is an extreme and anti-democratic over-reaction.”

Queensland Opposition leader Deb Frecklington.

And state Opposition leader Deb Frecklington agreed, stating it was now more important than ever that governments remain transparent and accountable.

“Both sides of politics should co-operate to ensure that a slimmed-down parliament continues to sit – as happened this week,” Ms Frecklington said.

“Instead, Labor is using this crisis to shutdown parliament for its own advantage.

“This is a desperate act from a Premier who is desperate to avoid scrutiny.

“This isn’t calm leadership, this is unbridled panic.

“Closing parliament would help Labor close down discussion of its dire record – including the nation’s worst unemployment, soaring crime, falling education results and longer waiting times for patients – until just weeks before the next election.

“The parliament must continue to work to ensure the economic response is suitable to keep Queenslanders in work.

“Schools and workplaces are open. Parliament must stay open too.”

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath pictured at Queensland parliament this week.

But at a media event in Brisbane earlier this week, Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath said while the State Government didn’t deny there were important pieces of legislation on the notice papers, the health of Queenslanders took priority at the moment.

“Right now we have one thing that takes priority over everything and that is the health of Queenslanders and following the health advice and being able to respond quickly to what is happening,” Ms D’Ath said.

“That’s why we need the Premier, we need the senior ministers directly involved in responding to this crisis being able to do that and not having to sit in parliament to deal with other legislation.”

And while Mr Bennett said the powers granted to the Speaker were an abuse of power, Ms D’Ath said they were just a contingency plan.

“The changes to the session orders we made (this week) were simply to create a mechanism that if for some reason parliament couldn’t sit because of a lockdown – whether it’s a Brisbane City Council lockdown, whether it’s a state lockdown or a national – where parliament couldn’t sit, that the Speaker on advice from the Government would be able to change the sitting date and time,” she said.

“Currently, we can do that anyway in a normal sitting week, we can change when parliament will next sit – the date, time and place – but when parliament is not sitting there wasn’t a mechanism to do that.

“We’ve ensured there is that mechanism just as a contingency, like every other business is working out: what’s our contingency plan if certain things happen?

“We’ve put in place a contingency so that the Speaker can change the sitting date and time and place of when parliament might meet.”

And in parliament on Wednesday night Ms D’Ath said a similar provision already exists federally.

“The fact is that under our current arrangements, certainly while we are sitting, the sitting calendar can be changed, the next adjournment debate and time could be changed by the government and by the parliament,” she said.

“But when parliament is not sitting and it is scheduled to return on a set date and time, there is no mechanism other than the Governor proroguing the parliament to actually alter that date and put parliament off.

“The federal parliament’s standing orders contain a power for the Speaker, while the House is not sitting, to alter the future date with no criteria and no sunset date. It is a power that has existed for a very long time.

“Has it ever been abused? Not that I am aware of. Has it been used? Absolutely.

“I have seen the power being used federally. The federal parliament was suspended because of the Victorian fires.”