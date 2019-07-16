Bennett seeks abortion change

BURNETT MP Stephen Bennett supports the position of party members to restrict abortion laws that were passed last year if the LNP was to win next year's State Election.

At the LNP State Convention held in Brisbane on the weekend the members voted to challenge aspects of the Termination of Pregnancy Bill, which came into effect last December.

"What most people found offensive was just how far Labor took the reforms,” Mr Bennett said.

"Quite frankly the last termination issues were offensive to many people, and I voted against the bill on that premise alone.

"Overwhelmingly in my electorate a majority of people were opposed to the bill that was reflected overwhelmingly without any consultation or any engagement with my office.”

Mr Bennett said he had no objection to an anti-abortion billboard in Maryborough St which said "a heart beats at four weeks.”

"When I read it I thought 'that's the opinion of that group'.”

"Billboards can be good and they can be very terrible and people politicise on billboards or personal attacks.

"But let's not forget that it's this Labor Government that's going on these huge reform agendas.

"They are doing a lot of social re-engineering issues that are part of their agenda and some might say a bit rushed or some would say is not overdue.”

Changes to legislation could be "quite a way off” even if the LNP was to defeat the Palaszczuk Government in next year's State Election, partly because of community consultation but also due to the parliamentary process.

Mr Bennett said the LNP took issue with the term of abortion that was extended from 12 to 22 weeks, and wanted to repeal that section.

He said that babies that were born alive in a late-term abortion were not given the same rights as any other newborn under the legislation, and that needed to change.

"Anything after 12 weeks we cannot abort but up to 12 weeks we believe is still a woman's choice, and that seems to be the balance from all the groups involved in discussions,” Mr Bennett said.

"Some are completely against abortions 100 per cent.”

An aspect of the bill that Mr Bennett supported was aimed at protecting women attending abortion clinics from receiving verbal abuse, by creating exclusion zones.

"The real zealots can stand there and preach and yell hate at people going in to seek assistance, and that's unacceptable.

"Some of those things might just need to be refined but in essence people have a right, women have a right, and they need to be able to conduct those discussions with doctors and others without being harassed.

"In the (United) States it's quite aggressive, protests every day outside abortion clinics, and we've still got freedoms in Australia that we've got to maintain.”

Bundaberg MP David Batt said the motion passed at the LNP State Conference would not lead to an instant review or changes to legislation.

"But they do highlight that residents of Queensland still hold strong views and concerns over this issue.

"99 per cent of Bundaberg residents who approached me through emails, letters, phone calls and visits opposed this legislation,” Mr Batt said.

He did not support abortions after 22 weeks unless there was danger to the woman's life, mental health, or the serious foetal abnormality or medical condition to the baby, which was legal even before the legislation.

"Concerns were also raised with me that the bill allowed for abortions to be performed for sex selection or for undefined, current and future social reasons, and not just for medical reasons.”