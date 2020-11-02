Bennett ready to get back to work after election result

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett visited Paradise Dam last month where works are currently underway on lowering the spillway wall by 5.8m. He says he’s ready to get back to work fighting for his electorate’s fair share.

LNP Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, who has a majority of the votes for his seat, says he's looking forward to getting back to work.

While Burnett appears to have a clear winner, the seat of Bundaberg hangs tightly in the balance after Saturday's state election.

Mr Bennett has 49.37 per cent of the Burnett vote to Labor's Kerri Morgan who has secured 30.73 per cent.

One Nation's Geoffrey Mansell, who failed to appear at all during the campaign, is so far in third place with 8.49 per cent.

Mr Bennett said he was ready to get back on the job.

"Thank you to each and every person who supported me - whether you helped out on a booth or sent messages of support, or put a 1 next to my name on the ballot, I am so thankful," he said.

"It is an honour to serve you and like I promised, I will continue to work hard each and every day from all corners of the Burnett electorate.

Incumbent Bundaberg MP David Batt on the campaign trail before the election.

"Regardless of the state result, I'm back on the job and remain focused on our shared vision of ensuring Burnett's best days are ahead of us."

Mr Bennett said he was intent on ensuring accountability from the state.

"Rest assured I will be keeping this government to account and making sure they keep their promises so that our region gets its fair share," he said.

"Our region needs a new brand new state-of-the-art hospital, so let's get on with the job and build it.

"Labor has also promised cheaper water prices for our farmers and has talked the talk on floodproofing the community, which they have done for the past five years with little action.

"Now it's time Labor walks the walk and delivers what our community rightfully deserves."

Mr Bennett called for more support for the Burnett electorate.

Bundaberg's Labor Candidate Tom Smith is currently ahead in votes.

"I remain outraged that Labor was caught out blatantly pork-barrelling in key Labor seats while the Moore Park Beach community has been begging to rebuild their crumbled surf life saving clubhouse," he said.

"We know that millions of dollars has been spent on building surf clubs in Labor seats instead, despite the Moore Park Surf Life Saving Club being listed as the club most in need of an immediate upgrade.

"I won't let Labor treat our community with contempt."

A total of 77.36 per cent of the Burnett vote has been counted.

The unofficial preliminary count in Bundaberg has LNP incumbent David Batt on 41.39 per cent of the vote, with close contender Labor's Tom Smith on 43.76 per cent.

The two-candidate result, according to the ECQ, puts Mr Batt on 49.4 per cent and Mr Smith on 50.6 per cent.

Both Mr Batt and Mr Smith were contacted for comment, but a response was not received.

In the Bundaberg electorate, 65.47 per cent of the vote has been counted so far.