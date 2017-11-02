News

Bennett pledges $2m to flood-proof Fingerboard Rd

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett has announced his first major election promise.

He said if the LNP wins government it will invest $2 million in design work to flood-proof Fingerboard Rd - the main access route from Miriam Vale to Agnes Water, Seventeen Seventy and Baffle Creek.

Mr Bennett said only the LNP was fair dinkum about delivering the road upgrades the people of Burnett desperately needed.

"For too long the communities of Agnes Water, Seventeen Seventy and Baffle Creek have suffered because of inaction from Annastacia Palaszczuk,” Mr Bennett said.

"This is why an LNP Government will invest $2 million - under our renewed Royalties for Regions Program - for comprehensive design work to raise the height of Fingerboard Road for flood-proofing the main road access for these communities.”

Mr Bennett said Agnes Water, Seventeen Seventy and Baffle Creek had been cut off too often during rain events - stranding residents and tourists and heavily impacting the local economy.

"Instead of sitting around talking about building infrastructure like Annastacia Palaszczuk, the LNP would deliver the roads, bridges and dams we need,” he said.

"Only the LNP is committed to better planning and budgeting to make these important local projects a reality.”

LNP Leader Tim Nicholls said only the LNP's Stephen Bennett will deliver the flood-proofing of Fingerboard Road for the Burnett community.

"Only a vote for Stephen Bennett will see this project become a reality,” Mr Nicholls said.

"A vote for anyone other than the LNP will see a return of a do-nothing Labor Government which has the wrong priorities and has taken the people of Burnett granted and not delivered.

"The design work for raising Fingerboard Road is all a part of our plan to Build a Better Queensland by Building a Better Burnett.”

EXCLUSIVE: LNP commits to flood-proofing major road

A car that was swept away by flooded waters on Fingerboard Rd near Miriam Vale in 2014. The road was closed because of flooding just weeks ago

$2 million in design work to flood-proof important road.

