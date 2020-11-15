Bennett misses out on shadow ministry position

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett missed out on a spot in new LNP leader David Crisafulli’s shadow ministry. Picture: Shae Beplate.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett missed out on a spot in new LNP leader David Crisafulli’s shadow ministry. Picture: Shae Beplate.

BURNETT MP Stephen Bennett has missed out on a spot in new LNP leader David Crisafulli’s shadow ministry.

Mr Crisafulli today released his shadow ministry with some fresh faces joining the opposition’s front bench.

Over the last few years, Mr Bennett served as the opposition representative for Child Safety, Youth, the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence and for Veterans.

The portfolio of child protection and youth and the prevention of domestic and family violence is now in the hands of Whitsundays MP Amanda Camm.

Mr Crisafulli said the new shadow ministry was “hungry to win”.

“The new Shadow Cabinet team is hungry to win, determined to hold Labor to account, and ready to set ourselves on a path to improve life for Queensland families in 2024,” he said.

“When I became the Leader of the Opposition, I said I would assemble a team of some of the best economic minds in the parliament.

“It’s a strong mix of fresh faces and experience.

“The next election will be fought on the economy, which is why I have separated the economic arms to create both treasury and finance portfolios.

“That means there will be the ability for us to chart a course towards good economic opportunities for Queensland families and also to hold the government to account for its expenditure.

“A government integrity portfolio will also be introduced charged with holding the current government to account.

“People will be left in no doubt as we come into the election in 2024 that we will be offering the best opportunity to get this state off its knees economically, create the jobs that we need to and govern in a measured and responsible way.”

More stories

DECLARED: Bundy back in Labor hands with new MP

Release medical advice behind border blockade: Crisafulli

Labor vindicated in two recounts