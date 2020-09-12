Bennett hits out at KAP for moving solar subsidy motion

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said the motion would put families at risk of losing access to the solar bonus scheme. Picture: Shae Beplate.

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett has hit out at Katter’s Australia Party after they moved a motion which could see subsidies removed for Queenslanders.

Mr Bennett said hundred of local families were at risk of losing access to the solar bonus scheme.

He said families would suffer a major drop in the feed-in tariff from 44 cents to six but KAP candidate for Burnett Paul Hudson denied that would be the case.

“If the good people of the Bundaberg and Burnett region needed to be reminded how dangerous and irresponsible minor political parties can be, last night in Parliament the Katter Australia Party moved a motion to remove subsidies for Queenslanders, including for pensioners and seniors,” Mr Bennett said.

“The Katter Australian Party motion argued that pensioners and seniors should have their electricity rebates removed, costing each pensioner $350 per year. That’s the last thing we need right now.

“Hundreds of local families have spent thousands of dollars of their own money to install solar panels on their roof based on a contact with the government, but now the Katter Australian Party wants to rip up that deal.”

KAP candidate for Burnett Paul Hudson said they had no plans to get rid of the 44c tariff.

Mr Bennett said people in the regions didn’t have the luxury of shopping around for energy retailers.

“There are more than 600,000 Queenslanders that have installed solar panels on their homes with the help of government programs, this motion would put all that at risk,” he said.

“An LNP Government has a plan to introduce retail electricity competition into regional Queensland which will see households save around $300 every year.

“People in Brisbane enjoy the luxury of picking up the phone and shopping around energy retailers and the LNP is committed to making sure that can happen in the regions.”

Katter’s Australian Party candidate for Burnett Paul Hudson said they had no plans to get rid of the feed-in tariff.

“Our stance at the KAP is not about attacking renewables or solar, this is about removing subsidies that people are already being paid for,” he said.

“A lot of people out there can’t afford solar yet they are still paying for it on other people’s roofs. And that will remain so until we remove the subsides.

“Finally, there will be no abolition of the 44c feed-in tariff.

“This is guaranteed to all those customers who signed up to that agreement when it was available in 2012.”