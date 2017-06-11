Bennett has plenty of suggestions for Treasurer

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett wants to make sure we are not forgotten in the Budget.

Mr Bennett wants flood proofing of critical road infrastructure of main access routes, including Essendean Bridge and Fingerboard Rd in the northern part of the Burnett electorate .

"During heavy rainfall, residents are left stranded and visitors are blocked off, which has major economic impacts for the communities of Agnes Water, 1770 and Baffle Creek,” he said.

Mr Bennett also wants road safety upgrades, particularly intersections including Ashfield Rd and Port Rd, Pine Creek Rd turnoff and Bruce Hwy and Buxton Rd intersection, to name a few.

"These are all roads which have been highlighted to me through respondents of my community surveys.”

Mr Bennett said dredging at Roundhill Creek was another ongoing issue up north, with boaties getting stuck on the sand bar at the Round Hill Creek marine entry point.

"This is a serious safety concern, with reports of the VMR crew finding it difficult to respond to marine rescue incidents.

"Maintenance dredging will also offer our tourist operators guaranteed access to Lady Musgrave Island to keep their businesses afloat.

Mr Bennett also wants:

Drug and alcohol rehabilitation resources.

Funds for a hydrotherapy pool at Childers

Dedicated cycle path from Bundaberg to Bargara.

Reinstate dental vouchers for private treatment for long-wait public dental patients, particularly for those in isolated communities who travel long distances to reach public oral health facilities.

Commitment to adequately fund the Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme

Meaningful incentives for employers to take on apprentices to tackle rising youth unemployment.

Funds to address homelessness and domestic violence.

"Local services are telling me they are being swamped by calls for help and a need for beds for families, he said.

"I was disappointed in last year's budget which didn't offer any support directed for this purpose for our region, and I'm determined to make sure it's a top priority.”