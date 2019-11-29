Bennett: Port's 50-year plan an insult to Bundy

BURNETT MP Stephen Bennett has deemed the Gladstone Ports Corporation's 50 Year Strategic Plan an insult to the Bundaberg community.

Mr Bennett said the GPC had neglected the Bundaberg region as he struggled to see commitments to the region.

"There is no inclusion of a River Precinct that was touted in 2009 as a 'world-class and environmentally in-tune residential and commercial development'," Mr Bennett said.

"There is no reference to a Marine Precinct and there is no further commitment to any Industrial Precinct.

"After reading through the 50 year plan numerous times, I have failed to find any tangible commitment to anything."

He said it had been seven weeks since he wrote to all members of GPC's board expressing his concern about the lack of priority projects for Bundaberg Port.

"My question for the GPC still stands, are you planning on doing anything at the Port of Bundaberg in the next 50 years?" Mr Bennett asked.

"Leadership and vision for the Port is required now.

"We cannot afford one more day of neglect at the port and definitely not another five decades."

But Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the Wide Bay LNP members were being far too negative about their own region.

"By talking down Bundaberg's port, Stephen Bennett is clearly pushing the LNP's asset sales agenda," Mr Bailey said.

"Criticising the port gives Stephen Bennett and the LNP a convenient excuse to sell it off to private interests if they ever get their hands on it.

"That will mean less jobs for Bundaberg."

Mr Bailey pointed to a Memorandum of Understanding between GPC and Australian Bauxite Limited that would investigate constructing and operating a bauxite facility at the port.

He also pointed to the Knauf factory and a doubling in the ports exports of renewable wood pellets to Japan alongside new ilmenite exports.

"Stephen Bennett and the LNP either need to come clean about their secret asset sales plan or start backing the Wide Bay region instead of talking it down," Mr Bailey said.

GPC did not provide a response by time of print yesterday.